Wharton Arts Will Host Violins of Hope in A Concert for Peace at NJPAC

Wharton Arts announced that it will present A Concert for Peace with Violins of Hope, a poignant tribute to human resilience and the power of music, on January 12, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark. Led by Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Helen H. Cha-Pyo, this special concert showcases the extraordinary Violins of Hope, precious stringed instruments that survived the Holocaust. These instruments, some of which were played by prisoners of ghettos and death camps, have been meticulously restored by Israeli luthiers Amnon and Avshi Weinstein. Today, they serve as symbols of survival and perseverance, bringing hope to audiences worldwide. Join us for an unforgettable performance of remembrance, reflection, and renewal as we commemorate the resilience of the human spirit and honor the legacy of those who perished in the Holocaust.



The New Jersey Youth Symphony (NJYS) will perform works by Felix Mendelssohn, Paul Frucht, David Winkler, and Leonard Bernstein. During the rise of Hitler's Third Reich in the twentieth century, Mendelssohn's music was banned by the Nazis and his statue in Leipzig was destroyed (now rebuilt). Two ensembles of the New Jersey Youth Chorus, Coriste and Camerata, along with the Harmonium Choral Society, will join NJYS on stage, along with guest artists Asi Matathias and GRAMMY winner Ranaan Meyer.

“The Concert for Peace with Violins of Hope is more than just a performance—it’s a profound tribute to the enduring stories of human resilience, carried by these precious violins,” said Helen H. Cha-Pyo, Artistic Director and Principal Conductor. “Through the voices of Wharton Arts youth musicians, a combined intergenerational chorus, and newly composed works performed alongside award-winning soloists, we bring these stories to life, ensuring their legacy inspires and uplifts generations to come.”

Wharton Arts Trustee Courtney Pantirer said, "Each instrument comes with a history of its owner which is an incredible way to share their story, the story of European Jewry, and to keep their memories alive. Now more than ever it is important to educate and teach this new generation. We are so excited to bring this incredible concert to our communities in New Jersey and be able to educate about the Holocaust while looking to the future.”



Ticket holders are invited to a free pre-concert talk with luthier Avshi Weinstein and display of Violins of Hope at 1:30 p.m. A roundtable talk with a display of the instruments will take place on January 11 at 6:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required at WhartonArts.org.

This program was made possible in part by support from Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest NJ.

This event was made possible by a grant from the New Jersey Council for the Humanities, a state partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this event do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for the Humanities or the New Jersey Council for the Humanities.

