Wharton Arts Reveals 2025 Summer Camp Lineup

Wharton Arts has announced new summer camp offerings to join its lineup of returning programs for summer 2025. Meet the Instruments, for ages 4-7, encourages young campers to explore song, dance, rhythm, art, stories, and dramatic musical play while learning about a different family of instruments each day: Strings, Brass, Woodwinds, Piano, and Percussion. Broadway Adventures, for ages 4-6, introduces budding young actors to the world of acting, singing, and dancing, culminating in a fun-filled showcase for friends and family. In addition to these new offerings, summer favorites will return for 2025, including Drama Kids (Scooby Doo), Summer Musical Theater Company (You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown), Triple Threat Musical Theater Intensive (High School Musical JR), and eight weeks of Theater Explorers. To view weekly camp themes and for complete camp descriptions, visit WhartonArts.org.

In addition to summer camps at the Wharton Performing Arts School in Berkeley Heights, the New Jersey Youth Symphony (NJYS), a program of Wharton Arts, will host several ensemble-based camps in New Providence, June 22-July 3. Experience the wonders of ensemble playing at the NJYS Orchestral Camp (String and Winds/Brass/Percussion Sessions), Chamber Music Camp, and Double Reed Camp, where students learn from accomplished faculty and strengthen their talents. Whatever your camper's creative ambitions are, they will develop skills, find the space to flourish, and join an artistic community at Wharton Arts. For more information, call (908) 790-0700 or visit WhartonArts.org.

Wharton Arts’ mission is to offer accessible, high quality performing arts education that sparks personal growth and builds inclusive communities.

Wharton Arts’ vision is for a transformative performing arts education in an inclusive community to be accessible for everyone.

Wharton Arts is New Jersey’s largest independent non-profit community performing arts education center serving nearly 2,000 students through a range of classes and ensembles. The 5 ensembles of the New Jersey Youth Chorus, an auditioned choral ensemble program for students in grades 3–12, encourage a love and appreciation of choral music while nurturing personal growth and creative development. The 15 ensembles of the New Jersey Youth Symphony, which serve over 500 students in grades 3–12 by audition, inspire young people to achieve musical excellence through high-level ensemble training and performance opportunities. Based in Paterson, the Paterson Music Project is an El Sistema-inspired program of Wharton Arts that uses music education as a vehicle for social action by empowering and inspiring young people to achieve their full potential through the community experience of ensemble learning and playing. From Pathways classes for young children to Lifelong Learning programs for adults, the Wharton Performing Arts School has a robust musical theater and drama program and offers both private and group classes for instruments and voice for all ages and all abilities. With the belief in the positive and unifying influence of music and that performing arts education should be accessible to all people regardless of their ability to pay, Wharton Arts offers need-based scholarships.



Wharton Arts is located in Berkeley Heights, New Providence, and Paterson, NJ and reaches students from 12 counties. All of Wharton Arts’ extraordinary teaching artists, faculty members, and conductors hold degrees in their teaching specialty and have been vetted and trained to enable our students to achieve their personal best.

