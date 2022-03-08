Weehawken High School Presents SEUSSICAL

Weehawken High School Theater is excited to produce Seusical: The Musical, a fantastic musical journey that merges all of Dr. Seuss's most beloved characters. Performances are March 11th and 12th at 7pm followed by a Sensory Friendly performance on March 13th at 1pm. All performances are in the Weehawken High School Auditorium. 53 Liberty Place, Weehawken, NJ

Tony Award Winners Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens creatively intertwined nineteen of Dr. Seuss's most famous stories into one heartfelt theatrical experience for the entire family. The cast is led by Nahlaa Calabrese, the infamous Cat in the Hat who leads JoJo (Norah Mayers) on an unTHINKable journey through the Jungle of Nool where Horton (Nathan Gotham) is ridiculed for protecting a dust speck containing Whoville. The cast of characters include: The Mayor of Whoville and his wife (JuanJose Liberato & Toni Farinola), Gertrude McFuzz (Amaia Rodriguez), Mayzie LaBird (Rose Zamora), Sour Kangaroo (Rina Zeller) and Yertle The Turtle (Janayah Jones). Filling out the cast is: Camilla Caballero, Gianni Cacceres, Alex Carson, Rana Kulen, Sasha Nodine, David Novis, Luna Orozco, Stina Rajang, Niomi Rodriguez, and Trenary Tejral. The production is accompanied by a 17-piece student orchestra under the direction of Weehawken High School Music teacher Ryan Gorman

The production is Directed and Choreographed by Weehawken High School Theater teacher Bernard J. Solomon. Musical Direction is by Ryan Gorman with Vocal Direction by Sophie Huiskens. The Lighting Design is by Will Elphingstone. The Associate Director is Lina Biancamano and Assistant Directed by Morgan Brehmn. Joseph Stratton is the Production Manager with JuanJose Liberato as the Production Stage Manager and Gianni Cacceres is the Stage Manager.

The Production is sponsored by Weehawken Mayor Richard F. Turner, Weehawken Town Council and The Weehawken Board of Education.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at weehawkenhs.booktix.com for performances on March 11th & 12th. Tickets are free to the Sensory Friendly performance on March 13th but you must register prior to the performance using this link: https://tinyurl.com/WeeSeuss

Weehawken High School Theater is a preparatory training conservatory within Weehawken High School providing instruction in all aspects of the dramatic arts. The Department is dedicated to nurturing Weehawken students' creative expression in a diverse and accepting educational environment. Through the department's curriculum and creative theatrical programing, WHS Theater strives to foster a deeper understanding of the human condition, harvesting empathy and emotional intelligence.