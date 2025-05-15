WORD ON FRONT: A Spoken Word And Music Festival is Coming to Passage Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Passage Theatre Company will present its second annual spoken word and music festival, WORD on FRONT: Return to Harlem Renaissance on Saturday, May 31 and Sunday, June 1, 2025. This festival will open both days with a free staged reading of Muleheaded by David Robson, the true story of the relationship between Langston Huges and Zora Neale Hurston. This year's festival will be located on Saturday at the Mill Hill Amphitheater, under the bridge in Mill Hill Park with live music, live poetry, and food. 1911 Smokehouse food truck will be on site for both days. WORD on FRONT is a partnership between Passage Theatre, the I AM Trenton Foundation, the Princeton University English Department, and the New Jersey African American Chamber of Commerce.

Saturday's event on May 31 at the Mill Hill Amphitheater will kick off with the staged reading, followed by showcases from featured artists, Blaq Mel, Ronnie Riggles, Brittaney Delsartè, and DJ Itsjustahmad, hosted by Tony Goggles with the end of the night featuring a headline hip-hop performance from Trenton's own living legends, Poor Righteous Teachers.

On Sunday, June 1, the festivities continue indoors at the Mill Hill Playhouse with a second performance of the staged reading, followed by performances from Todd Evans, Nikki Powerhouse, Evonda Thomas, and David B. Ross.

"We are thrilled to return to regular Summer programming at the Mill Hill Amphitheater, this resource is widely underused and we can't wait to bring this thrilling weekend to Trenton," shares Passage Theatre Company Executive Artistic Director Brishen Miller. "Starting this year, each WORD on FRONT festival will commence with a staged reading of a new play. Muleheaded continues the legacy that David Robson established with Blues in My Soul by presenting untold legends of Black Art History."

In Muleheaded, or Zora and Langston Write a Play by David Robson literary legends Zora Neale Hurston and Langston Hughes team up to write a Broadway play-but artistic dreams give way to betrayal, ego, and heartbreak. Set during the Harlem Renaissance and inspired by true events, this sharp, soulful drama explores the fragility of friendship, the weight of ambition, and what happens when the dream is deferred.

Tickets for the Saturday music event at the Mill Hill Amphitheater and for the Sunday spoken word showcase are available here, Pay-What-You-Can. All tickets to the staged reading of Muleheaded are available here for free with a suggested donation. Even if you wish to attend for free, please register your spot, as space is limited.

