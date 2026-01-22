Visual Voices Comes to MPAC in January

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Art in the Atrium, Inc. (ATA), a non-profit arts organization founded in Morris County that champions Black art excellence, will return with its fifth major exhibition at Mayo Performing Arts Center's Art Upstairs and Starlight Galleries.

In its continued partnership with MPAC, ATA presents Visual Voices. The exhibit runs from January 16 through March 2. A reception will take place Wednesday, January 28, from 5 pm – 8 pm. The reception is free and open to all.

“Visual Voices” refers to raising voices artistically which resonate to project a goal or an idea visually. Understanding sight as the eyes' ability to discern, and vision as the brain's ability to process and interpret, the art created will combine meaningful mental and visual imagery. These together will comprise an expressive voice. Aristotle saw the voice as the art of bringing thoughts to light, connecting the inner world with the outside. The artwork that is created through foresight and imagination will visually perpetuate and give rise to our voices through the arts, as Art in The Atrium has always done.

The icon piece for Visual Voices is Queens of Gospel Series 2 by Onnie Strother.

Artwork displayed at MPAC is available for purchase. The galleries are open prior to MPAC events, Tuesdays from 12 pm to 2 pm, and by appointment. Private group tours are also available. To make an appointment, call 973-539-0345, ext. 6587.