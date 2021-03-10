Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Visual Arts Center Of New Jersey Receives Grant From Investors Foundation

The funds will support an ongoing arts and healing program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities at ECLC of New Jersey.

Mar. 10, 2021  

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) received a $3,500 grant from Investors Foundation last month to support an ongoing arts and healing program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities at ECLC of New Jersey. This program, originally envisioned as an in-person experience, was transitioned to online because of health restrictions adopted as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. This grant will help the program continue to provide the same level of instruction and guidance virtually.

"Students with intellectual and developmental disabilities can experience barriers when trying to access the arts," said Sarah Walko, VACNJ Director of Education and Community Engagement. "For example, those with sensory processing issues can find the sounds and lights of a museum overwhelming, and students with physical disabilities may face obstacles that make navigating a venue difficult. These factors can make museum visits difficult, limiting students' access to the arts, and its inherent benefits. Our inclusive program helps bring the art and artmaking to people with disabilities. This work is an important component of VACNJ's mission, and this grant helps make that possible."

Visit artcenternj.org for more information on the programs offered by the Visual Art Center of New Jersey. Visit eclcofnj.org for more information on ECLC of New Jersey.


