Video: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW At Algonquin Arts Theatre

Algonquin Arts Theatre has released first look photos and video of The Rocky Horror Show, running October 10–19, 2025. Audiences are invited to do the “Time Warp” again as this outrageous, rock-filled cult classic comes to life on the Algonquin stage.

The production will star John C. Short as the flamboyant Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Michelle Elaine Lucey as Janet Weiss, and Michael Morch as Brad Majors. Joining them are Niko Lento (Riff Raff), Jennifer Nelson (Magenta), Claire McGowan (Columbia), Thomas Krey (Rocky), Tyler Cicardo (Eddie/Dr. Scott), and Tom McNeill (The Narrator). The ensemble includes James Chianese, Clint Gilfillan, Samantha Melillo, Michael Rue, Jennifer Shrestha, Amber Lynn Tanzi, and Cassidy Terracciano.

Featuring iconic songs such as “Sweet Transvestite,” “Dammit Janet,” and “Time Warp,” The Rocky Horror Show has been a global phenomenon since it first premiered in 1973. Known for its blend of sci-fi, campy humor, and unforgettable rock ’n’ roll score, the show invites audiences to dress up, participate, and embrace the outrageous fun.

“Algonquin audiences are in for a wild and wonderful experience,” said Pamela Ward, Executive Director at Algonquin Arts Theatre. “This cast is packed with incredible talent, and we can’t wait to share the energy and excitement of Rocky Horror with the community.”

The Rocky Horror Show creative team includes; Sean Openshaw, Director/Choreographer; Robert Sammond, Musical Director; Caroline Laberdee; Stage Manager; Jason Greenhouse, Scenic Designer, Roman Klima, Lighting Design; Frankie Confalone, Costume Design; Joe Ficarra, Prop Design, Jan Topoleski, Sound Design and Julie Nagy, Producer.

The Rocky Horror Show is recommended for patrons 16 years and up. Tickets start at just $27 and are available now at www.algonquinarts.org, by calling 732-528-9211 or by visiting the Algonquin Arts Theatre box office Monday through Saturday, 10AM-4PM located at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan, New Jersey.

Photo Credit: Algonquin Arts Theatre

