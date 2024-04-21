Video: Cast of George Street Playhouse's TICK, TICK...BOOM! Performs 'Real Life'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch "Real Life" performed by John Yi, Cathryn Wake & Daniel Marconi from George Street Playhouse's production of tick, tick...BOOM!

Performances begin on Tuesday, April 23rd, and will run through May 19th.

tick, tick…BOOM! is directed by Artistic Director David Saint with a book, music, and lyrics by Tony® Award winner Jonathan Larson. Featuring a script consulted by Tony® Award winner David Auburn and vocal and orchestral arrangements by Tony and Grammy® Award winner, Stephen Oremus.

This production of tick, tick…BOOM! will feature scenic design by Travis George, costume design by Lisa Zinni, lighting design by Ryan O’Gara, sound design by Tony Award nominee Dan Moses Schreier, music direction by Andrew David Sotomayor, and choreography by Chris Rice-Thomson. Samantha Flint is the Stage Manager. Casting is by McCorkle Casting.

tick, tick...BOOM! is the captivating musical masterpiece by the late, great Jonathan Larson. Set in the bustling streets of New York City, tick, tick...BOOM! is an electrifying production that ignites the stage with raw emotion and unyielding passion.

Follow the journey of Jon (Daniel Marconi), a struggling composer on the brink of turning 30, as he wrestles with the haunting pressures of artistic ambition and the relentless ticking of time.



With an energetic and eclectic score that seamlessly blends rock, pop, and musical theater, tick, tick...BOOM! pulses with vibrant melodies and poignant lyrics. It's a celebration of the human spirit, a battle cry for anyone who has ever dared to chase their dreams, and a heartfelt tribute to Larson's own artistic journey.