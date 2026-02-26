Vanguard Theater to Premiere HAIRSTORY

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Vanguard Theater Company announces the world premiere of Hairstory, an original musical with book and lyrics by Founding Artistic Director Janeece Freeman Clark, and music by Lawrence Dandridge. The one night only production premieres February 28, 2026 at Vanguard Theater in Montclair.

At first glance, Hairstory is an hour long musical about hair.

But beneath the surface, it is about belonging.

It follows 10-year-old Jada, who has absorbed quiet messages about what beauty is supposed to look like - and has begun to wonder if she fits the picture. When a magical mirror awakens and introduces her to Braidelyn - a quirky, quick-witted, and delightfully unpredictable guide with deep ancestral wisdom - Jada is transported on a theatrical journey through global hair traditions. Along the way, she discovers that what grows from her head is not a problem to solve - but a legacy to understand.

Through theatrical storytelling, original music, and immersive projection, the stage becomes a living tapestry of cultural history - from braiding traditions passed down through generations to ceremonial practices that mark identity and pride. In one of the musical's most moving moments, Jada encounters an ancestor who reveals how braiding once served as a coded map to freedom during slavery, reminding audiences that something as personal as hair has long carried collective meaning.

The musical was inspired in part by Clark's own experience as a mother. Years ago, after her one-year-old daughter - whose real name is Jada - ran her fingers through Clark's straightened hair and called it "pretty," Clark began reexamining her own relationship with beauty and natural hair. That personal moment became the seed for what would grow into Hairstory.

Freeman Clark created the piece as both art and invitation.

"Hair may seem simple on the surface. But for many communities, it carries migration, resistance, ritual, and identity. We created Hairstory to spark conversations in classrooms and families about beauty standards, cultural traditions, and the stories we inherit without even realizing it. When we understand context, we stop mistaking difference for deficiency."

Hairstory is designed especially for young audiences and families as an accessible theatrical experience that invites reflection, curiosity, and dialogue.

Following its Montclair premiere, Vanguard will offer Hairstory to elementary and middle schools across New Jersey, accompanied by post-show discussions and curriculum connections.

Vanguard Theater Company is a professional theater based in Montclair, NJ, presenting four mainstage productions annually, the Montclair Theater Festival each summer, and the triennial Illuminating New Voices Festival dedicated to amplifying writers from underrepresented communities. Through its productions, educational residencies, and youth programming, Vanguard remains committed to artistic excellence and storytelling that challenges social and cultural narratives.