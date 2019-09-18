Valery Gergiev Conducts The Munich Philharmonic At NJPAC, October 27

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents The Munich Philharmonic conducted by Valery Gergiev on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.



The Munich Philharmonic returns to NJPAC having just celebrated their 125th season of captivating music! Join music director Valery Gergiev as he conducts this powerhouse orchestra in a program of thrilling masterworks.



Mendelssohn: Scherzo from Midsummer Night's Dream

Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 (Behzod Abduraimov)

Shostakovich: Symphony No.5



The afternoon's program features Shostakovich's politically inspired Symphony No. 5 and Uzbekistani pianist Behzod Abduraimov performing Tchaikovsky's sweeping Piano Concerto No. 1.



Valery Gergiev is former Principal Conductor of the London Symphony Orchestra and has collaborated with the Metropolitan Opera, the Vienna Philharmonic and the orchestras of La Scala, New York, Amsterdam and Rotterdam. Since 2013, he has directed the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America on two European tours.



Behzod Abduraimov has appeared with orchestras worldwide, among them the Los Angeles Philharmonic, London Symphony Orchestra and NHK Symphony Orchestra, and conductors such as Vladimir Ashkenazy, James Gaffigan and Vladimir Jurowski. He performed Rachmaninoff's Second Piano Concerto in an acclaimed return to the Hollywood Bowl last year.







