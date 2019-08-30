VILLAIN: DEBLANKS to Make Jersey Shore Debut

Villain: DeBlanks makes its Jersey Shore debut with a one-night-only benefit performance on Monday, September 9 at the Beachwood Community Center. This special event promises to be an evening of laughter and shenanigans, with proceeds to support the local campaign of Czarkowski & Wright for Ocean County Freeholder.

An audience favorite in NYC, LA, London, and Scotland's Edinburgh Festival Fringe -- Villain: DeBlanks is is ready to delight Ocean County, NJ. Do not miss this unpredictable benefit show starring a cast of New Jersey's funniest performers: hilarious comedian & author Frank DeCaro ("The Daly Show," Not Today Bianca), Broadway veteran Bernard Dotson (Chicago, Finian's Rainbow), multi-talented actress Hank Morris (Blithe Spirit, "Happy Thoughts"), local performer/dancer/choreographer Beth Napoli Budd (Tony n' Tina;s Wedding, Play On!), singer/actress/cabaret darling Nicole Spano ("Shut up & Sing," ABC's All My Children), and scene-stealer Eddie Capuano (My Big Gay Italian Funeral, August: Osage County).

A Time Out NY Critics' Pick written by Billy Mitchell, Villain: DeBlanks is the uproarious improvisational comedy where the cast says words you put in their mouths. The audience provides nouns, adjectives, verbs, etc. (the wilder, the better), and the actors provide the laughs-uncensored and unrehearsed-as they enact the story of Philip DeBlanks' untimely demise. It's "Clue" meets adult "Mad Libs," and it's never the same show twice.

So grab a thesaurus and a few friends, and come laugh your (BODY PART)_____ off!

Villain: DeBlanks plays Beachwood Community Center, 147 Compass Ave, Beachwood, New Jersey 08722, on Monday, September 9 at 7:00pm. Tickets $25 and up, available at villaindeblanks.com





