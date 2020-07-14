Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: The Lobbyists and Cast of TWELFTH NIGHT at Two River Perform 'The Wind and The Rain'

Article Pixel Jul. 14, 2020  

The Lobbyists and cast of TWELFTH NIGHT share a virtual arrangement of their song from Shakespeare's perhaps most perfect comedy, #SceneAtTwoRiver in the venue's 2019/20 season.

Check it out below!

Now more than ever, Two River Theater sees the importance of staying connected to our community. Join in during this time as they reflect on past productions #SceneAtTwoRiver, hear some new messages from the venue's family of artists and explore some new resources and opportunities beyond the stage.

VIDEO: The Lobbyists and Cast of TWELFTH NIGHT at Two River Perform 'The Wind and The Rain'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You