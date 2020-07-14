Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: The Lobbyists and Cast of TWELFTH NIGHT at Two River Perform 'The Wind and The Rain'
The Lobbyists and cast of TWELFTH NIGHT share a virtual arrangement of their song from Shakespeare's perhaps most perfect comedy, #SceneAtTwoRiver in the venue's 2019/20 season.
Check it out below!
Now more than ever, Two River Theater sees the importance of staying connected to our community. Join in during this time as they reflect on past productions #SceneAtTwoRiver, hear some new messages from the venue's family of artists and explore some new resources and opportunities beyond the stage.
