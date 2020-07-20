Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Paper Mill Streams NEW VOICES 2007: HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD
The annual "New Voices" concert is the culmination of Paper Mill Playhouse's Summer Musical Theater Conservatory.
Members of the competitive Conservatory who earned coveted spots in the Senior (ages 15-18), Junior Plus (ages 13-14), and Junior companies (ages 10-12) are directed and choreographed by Paper Mill Playhouse's professional artistic staff in this fully produced, original concert.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Watch Dolls Re-Create 'Don't Rain on My Parade' From FUNNY GIRL
- VIDEO: Elaine Paige and the Young Voices of The Children's Trust Perform 'Sing a Rainbow'
- VIDEO: Quentin Garzón, Madison Claire Parks and Diane Phelan Sing 'I've Decided to Marry You'
- VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Speaks to the Challenges of Socially-Distanced Theatre
- VIDEO: Billy Porter Performs 'Finally Ready' for NYC Pride 2020
- WATCH: Livestream No Exit Theatre Collective's Abridged IPHIGENIA IN AULIS Tonight at 7 p.m. ET on BroadwayWorld