VIDEO: Paper Mill Playhouse Welcomes Fight Directors to BABBLING BY THE BROOK

Article Pixel Jul. 15, 2020  

Paper Mill Playhouse has added the new weekly special live streaming event Babbling by the Brook, hosted by Mark S. Hoebee, to the line-up of weekly online events. Every Wednesday evening beginning May 20, 2020 at 7:00PM (EDT). Tune in on the Paper Mill Playhouse Facebook page (facebook.com/PaperMillPlayhouse.

Join Paper Mill Playhouse and Mark S. Hoebee each week for lighthearted, entertaining conversations with a star-studded roster of performers, writers, directors, and more theatrical denizens. Gain insight into upcoming productions, delve into the creative process, and catch up with veteran actors!

Ever wondered how actors fight onstage without actually getting hurt? Hear from Rick Sordelet and his sons, Collin and Christian Kelly-Sordelet about their careers as fight directors in this week's episode of Babbling by the Brook.

