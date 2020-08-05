VIDEO: Meghann Zervoulis Chats on Paper Mill's BABBLING BY THE BROOK

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

This week, Mark talks with music director, Meghann Zervoulis.

A new episode has been released of Paper Mill Playhouse's Babbling by the Brook!

This week, Mark talks with Meghann Zervoulis, a Broadway Music Director who has worked on Paper Mill's New Voices and main stage shows, MEAN GIRLS, THE PROM, WEST SIDE STORY, and more.

Check out the video below.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You