VIDEO: Meghann Zervoulis Chats on Paper Mill's BABBLING BY THE BROOK
This week, Mark talks with music director, Meghann Zervoulis.
A new episode has been released of Paper Mill Playhouse's Babbling by the Brook!
This week, Mark talks with Meghann Zervoulis, a Broadway Music Director who has worked on Paper Mill's New Voices and main stage shows, MEAN GIRLS, THE PROM, WEST SIDE STORY, and more.
Check out the video below.
