VIDEO: Mean Girls The Musical Comes To State Theatre New Jersey In May

Direct from Broadway, Mean Girls is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (30 Rock), composer Jeff Richmond (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde), and original director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon) come to the State Theatre of New Jersey May 11-12, 2024..

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George.

But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

The tour is directed by Casey Hushion and choreographed by John MacInnis based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by three-time Tony Award-winner Gregg Barnes, lighting design is by Tony Award-winner Kenneth Posner, sound design is by two-time Tony Award-winner Brian Ronan, hair design is by Josh Marquette, make-up design is by Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music supervisor is Mary-Mitchell Campbell. Vocal arrangements are by Mary Mitchell Campbell, Jeff Richmond and Natalie Tenenbaum; orchestrations are by John Clancy; and dance and incidental musical arrangements are by Glen Kelly. The music coordinator is John Mezzio. Casting is by The Telsey Office.



