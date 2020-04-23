VIDEO: Mary McDonnell Chats With McCarter Theatre Center For McCarter LIVE Series

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Join two-time Academy Award-nominated actress Mary McDonnell (Dances With Wolves, "Battlestar Galactica," Gloria: A Life) and McCarter's Artistic Director Emily Mann in a McCarter LIVE virtual conversation moderated by McCarter's Artistic Engagement Manager Paula Alekson.

The original interview took place on April 17, 2020 at 7:30pm.

Check out the video below!

For more information about McCarter@HOME, including upcoming interviews, classes, and performances, please visit: mccarter.org/mccarterathome





