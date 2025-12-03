Vocalist Chris Pinnella Returns to Manasquan for a One-Night-Only Holiday Concert

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This holiday season, acclaimed vocalist Chris Pinnella—known for his soaring performances and work with Trans-Siberian Orchestra—returns to the Jersey Shore for a special hometown concert at Manasquan High School on Saturday, December 6, 2025 at 7:00pm (doors at 6:30pm). Pinnella will be joined by his exceptional 8-Piece Orchestra for an unforgettable night of holiday hits and Christmas classics.

In the true spirit of the season, a large portion of the evening's proceeds will benefit the Manasquan High School Choir, supporting their upcoming spring 2026 performance at New York City's iconic Lincoln Center. The choir will also take the stage throughout the evening, joining Pinnella on a selection of powerful, beautifully arranged songs.

“This community gave me so much growing up,” Pinnella shares. “Being able to come home, make music, and help support these incredible young singers as they prepare for a milestone performance—it means the world.”

The concert will showcase Pinnella's signature blend of lush arrangements, rich vocals, and a wide-ranging setlist designed to ignite holiday spirit for audiences of all ages. From intimate renditions of seasonal favorites to all out showstoppers, the evening promises to be both festive and deeply moving.

TICKETS:

VIP Seating — SOLD OUT

Premium Seating — $45 (Only 15 tickets remaining)

Regular Seating — $40 (Best availability)

Guests are strongly encouraged to secure tickets in advance, as door availability cannot be guaranteed.

Tickets can be purchased at www.cur8.com/projects/mhsarts or by calling the box office at (732) 948-3421.