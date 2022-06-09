VACNJ Visual Arts Center Of New Jersey Receives Grant Award From The New Jersey State Council On The Arts

The New Jersey State Council on the Arts (NJSCA) recently announced that the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) would receive a portion of the more than $3.6 million awarded through their new Capital Arts grant program.

The program is designed to help New Jersey's nonprofit arts organizations build operational stability and capacity by supporting capital improvement, renovation, and new construction projects. VACNJ is set to receive $159,967 and is one of 38 organizations awarded a grant. The purpose of VACNJ's award is to support the removal and replacement of the Art Center's older, unreliable HVAC systems.

"We're extremely grateful to the New Jersey Council on the Arts for providing this generous grant," said Melanie Cohn, VACNJ Executive Director. "The funds made available through this award will allow us to replace our current HVAC systems, which have reached their end of life. The new HVAC systems will ensure the Art Center can continue regulating the environment for artworks in our museum and circulating filtered air for our staff and visitors."

The HVAC replacement project has a target completion date of Spring 2023.

Visit nj.gov/state/njsca/ for more information on NJSCA and the programs being funded by their recent round of grant awards.

For almost 90 years, the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey has been exclusively dedicated to viewing, making, and learning about contemporary art. Recognized as a leading non-profit arts organization, the Art Center's renowned Studio School, acclaimed exhibitions, and educational outreach initiatives serve thousands of youth, families, seniors, and people with special needs every year.

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey is located at 68 Elm Street in Summit, NJ.

Significant support for the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey is provided by the Wilf Family Foundation; Peter R. & Cynthia K. Kellogg Foundation; New Jersey State Council on the Arts; The Estate of Pamela Hauptfleisch; and the Art Center community of supporters.

