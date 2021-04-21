VACNJ Art Center Opens Two New Members Shows

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey recently opened two new members exhibitions in the second-floor community galleries, Irene Rousseau: Stretching the Space and Trish Classe Gianakis: Elements of Emotion. Both shows will be on view through June 13.

The work presented in Irene Rousseau: Stretching the Space, on view in the Marité & Joe Robinson Strolling Gallery II, represents transition and change as an expression of nature and the environment. Rousseau's paintings begin with a geometric concept on a two-dimensional plane, which is expanded using a sequence of numbers that are combined to stretch the space. The resultant patterns overlap causing subdivided spaces, color shifts, and fragmentation, disguising the original geometry.

On view in Ann's Place Gallery Trish Classe Gianakis: Elements of Emotion, features work that combines raku-fired ceramic, mixed media, found objects, and digital media. Classe Gianakis combines these elements to express themes of gratitude, rage, and love. It is these emotions that the artist, as a cancer survivor, is driven to channel into her work.

Visit the community galleries page on artcenternj.org for more information.