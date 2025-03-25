TwoSet Violin Performs With New Jersey Symphony As Part Of The Duo's World Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TwoSet Violin, classical music’s favorite viral duo, takes the stage with the New Jersey Symphony as part of their World Tour! Join violinists Brett Yang and Eddy Chen for a concert experience on Sunday, October 5, 2025, at 2 pm. Tickets go on sale March 26 at 11 am on the New Jersey Symphony website.

More information on New Jersey Symphony concerts and tickets: njsymphony.org/events.

About TwoSet Violin

Violinists Brett Yang and Eddy Chen founded TwoSet Violin in 2013. With 9.5 million followers across their social media platforms, including 4.3 million YouTube followers, and over 1.5 billion views to date, they inspire musicians of all ages worldwide with their vibrant online personas, witty humor, and relatable “imperfections.”

The duo has presented sold-out concerts at venues such as Boston’s Symphony Hall, Chicago’s Symphony Center, Seattle’s Benaroya Hall, Sydney Opera House, and Kammermusiksaal at the Berlin Philharmonie. Their work has also led to collaborations with world-class soloists including Hilary Hahn, Augustin Hadelich, James Ehnes, Janine Jansen, Maxim Vengerov, and more.

TwoSet Violin’s one-of-a-kind live performances offer an interactive experience for audiences, including many that have never attended a classical concert before. They seamlessly weave current social media trends into the fabric of traditional classical concerts while upholding the integrity of classical music, drawing in a uniquely diverse global audience. Their mission is to make classical music accessible to all.

About New Jersey Symphony

New Jersey Symphony is a GRAMMY and Emmy Award-winning orchestra. Under the direction of Music Director Xian Zhang, the Symphony performs more than 55 mainstage concerts across the state at venues in Newark, Princeton, New Brunswick, Red Bank, and Morristown, as well as at schools and public spaces statewide. Programming at the Symphony reflects an unwavering commitment to diverse communities throughout the state, while providing students unparalleled opportunities to achieve musical excellence through its Youth Orchestra and other education programs. In 2024, the Symphony announced it would continue to deliver its statewide activities from a new, permanent office, rehearsal, and concert space in Jersey City, set to open in 2026.

