Two River Unveils Curated Events & Expanded Accessibility in Conjunction with DIAL M FOR MURDER

Two River Theater has revealed free curated events and accessibility services in conjunction with the stylish thriller that inspired a Hitchcock classic–Dial M for Murder, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher (Scotland Road, Wait Until Dark), from the original by Frederick Knott. Directed by Drama Desk Award nominee Jenn Thompson (Little Shop of Horrors, Chains, Conflict and Women Without Men), Dial M for Murder performances run February 15 through March 9 in the Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater.

“Thrills, intrigue, and endless style, Dial M has it all,” says Artistic Director Justin Waldman. “This edge-of-your-seat, Hitchcock-ian cat-and-mouse game weaves a web of suspicion over every wave of a cigarette or sip of a cocktail. Jeffrey Hatcher’s singular new version injects suspenseful layers of deception into one of Noir’s greatest murder mysteries. With the extraordinary director, Jenn Thompson, at the helm, Dial M promises to be equal parts chic and chilling.”

The full event lineup includes:

Wednesday, February 19

5:30PM

Marion Huber Theater

In the Know with Justin Waldman

Artistic Director Justin Waldman hosts an intimate conversation with Dial M for Murder Director, Jenn Thompson. Coffee and cookies will be available starting at 5:30 PM, with the discussion set to start at 5:45 PM. Attendance for this pre-show event is FREE; Dial M for Murder 7PM performance tickets sold separately. *Please note: The event will be filmed, with full video capture available via our YouTube channel on a later date.

Sunday, February 23

1:30–2:30 pm with 15-minute Q&A to follow

Studio B

Context and Conversations for DIAL M FOR MURDER with Monmouth University

Join us for a free pre-show event with Dr. Jeff Jackson and Dr. Katherine Parkin, discussing the context and themes of this modern adaptation of Dial M for Murder. Attendance for this pre-show event is free. Dial M for Murder tickets sold separately.

Friday, February 28

6:30–8:00PM

Marion Huber Theater

Pride Night

Join us for a pre-show event for LGBTQ+ people and their allies to come together before enjoying Jeffrey Hatcher’s modern adaptation of Dial M for Murder. Featuring live music by Darnell White, come enjoy light bites and drinks while you mix and mingle at this vibrant and inclusive gathering. Attendance for this pre-show event is FREE; Dial M for Murder 8PM performance tickets sold separately. Use the code PRIDE25 for $25 tickets (valid for the February 28 performance only).

Saturday, March 1

6:00–8:00PM

Victoria J. Mastrobuono Library

Murder Mystery Night

Do you think you have what it takes to solve a murder? Prove your skills at Two RiverTheater’s first Murder Mystery Night! Dive into a world of deception and deduction where you become part of the story, unraveling clues and uncovering secrets. Join us for a night of drinks, snacks, and a thrilling whodunnit! Get chosen as Top Detective and win two tickets to Dial M for Murder! Character assignments will be determined by reservations, meaning that if you attend as a pair or with a group, your character storylines will be interconnected. Before the event, we will reach out to you to share important information and collect additional reservation details.

Attendance for this event is FREE; Dial M for Murder 3PM & 8PM performance tickets sold separately.

Friday, March 7

6:45-8:00PM

Victoria J. Mastrobuono Library

Mid-Century Cocktail Night with Artistic Director Justin Waldman

Artistic Director Justin Waldman will show off his mixology skills at this Mid-Century Cocktail Night! This interactive class will guide you through the preparation of timeless favorites for an evening of 1950s cocktails and memory making with friends. This event is 21+. Non-alcoholic alternatives will be available. Dial M for Murder 8PM performance tickets sold separately.

TWO RIVER’S ACCESSIBILITY SERVICES INCLUDE:

Saturday, February 15 at 8pm and Sunday, February 16 at 3pm

Pay What You Want

In an effort to help break down financial barriers, patrons may pay what they wish for tickets to the Dial M performances on February 15 at 8pm and February 16 at 3pm. Tickets typically cost $40-$80. Tickets may only be secured in person, at the Box Office.

Saturday, February 22 at 3:00PM

Fragrance Free performance

Audience members are asked to refrain from wearing colognes, perfumes or scented oils for the safety and comfort of all.

Saturday, March 1 at 3:00PM

Play Date

Offering free onsite childcare services provided by Monmouth Day Care Center and discounted tickets for caregivers attending that performance.

Saturday, March 8 at 3:00PM

Audio Described and Open Captioned performance

Available for patrons with vision loss and hearing loss.

