Two River Theater Receives Hackensack Meridian Riverview Medical Center Multi-Year Grant

Two River Theater has received a significant multi-year grant from Hackensack Meridian Riverview Medical Center. The grant will support a local cross-sector cultural collaboration, and a free family and community ticket pass program, geared towards engaging residents in Red Bank, NJ in the arts. Community engagement is one of Two River’s four core values, and this initiative speaks directly to its fundamental commitment to bringing all types of people together in a safe, creative, and supportive environment.

With this partnership, Two River Theater will not only enhance arts access but also foster trust and equity across Red Bank’s diverse populations. Together, Two River aims to provide access to the arts, amplify underrepresented voices, and ensure that the theater’s initiatives and outreach further reflects the community they serve. The goal of this investment is to empower residents, local organizations, and businesses to join them in creating a model of community-driven arts engagement that strengthens Red Bank’s cultural fabric and inspires lasting change.

“We are overjoyed to announce the launch of a bold and ambitious three-year program,” declared Two River Theater’s Managing Director, Nora DeVeau-Rosen. “With the unwavering support of our long-standing partners at Hackensack Meridian Riverview Medical Center, Two River Theater is thrilled to offer free access to our plays and programming to our closest neighbors. Our goal is to be an arts institution that is truly responsive to the community it serves. We believe that by investing in a long-term plan and building a future with our community, we can deliver our services with deeper—and hopefully more profound—impact. A special thank-you to Borough Community Engagement Coordinator Adriana Medina-Gomez for her advocacy, friendship, and vision in helping us craft this expansive initiative.”

Tim Hogan, President and Chief Hospital Executive of Hackensack Meridian Riverview Medical Center, stated, “As a health care destination in Monmouth County, Hackensack Meridian Riverview Medical Center is committed to advancing the health and well-being of our community through exceptional care and meaningful partnerships. This enhanced collaboration with Two River Theater reflects our understanding that health is not solely clinical - it is rooted in the communities we serve. We are proud to help create spaces where all residents of Red Bank can engage, heal, and thrive together.”



