Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Trumpeter Chris Botti Comes to NJPAC, November 12

Chris puts on a terrific showcase starring a wide range of singers and virtuoso instrumentalists.

Jun. 15, 2021  

Trumpeter Chris Botti Comes to NJPAC, November 12

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents Chris Botti on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

If you're looking for the perfect jazz concert for date night-look no further. GRAMMY Award-winning trumpeter Chris Botti is not only the most famous instrumentalist in the current music scene, he's also a dynamic entertainer and showman.

Performing worldwide and selling more than four million albums, he has found a form of creative expression that begins in jazz and expands beyond the limits of any single genre. Chris puts on a terrific showcase starring a wide range of singers and virtuoso instrumentalists, not the least of which are the players in his own band. A Chris Botti concert is always the best show in town.

Tickets to see Chris Botti are on-sale Friday, June 18th at 10:00 a.m. at Ticket Link NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.


Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories

NOS Dance

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Get A First Look At THE HOBBIT In Denmark
  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Mahler's Third Symphony Will Be Performed at DET. KGL. Teater Next Week
  • Royal Danish Theater Has Officially Reopened With New Guidelines in Place