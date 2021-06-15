Trumpeter Chris Botti Comes to NJPAC, November 12

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents Chris Botti on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

If you're looking for the perfect jazz concert for date night-look no further. GRAMMY Award-winning trumpeter Chris Botti is not only the most famous instrumentalist in the current music scene, he's also a dynamic entertainer and showman.

Performing worldwide and selling more than four million albums, he has found a form of creative expression that begins in jazz and expands beyond the limits of any single genre. Chris puts on a terrific showcase starring a wide range of singers and virtuoso instrumentalists, not the least of which are the players in his own band. A Chris Botti concert is always the best show in town.



Tickets to see Chris Botti are on-sale Friday, June 18th at 10:00 a.m. at Ticket Link NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.