Trivia Night Fundraiser Comes to the Shakespeare Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) invites theatre lovers, trivia buffs, and community members to experience a fun-filled evening at its Toil and Trouble Trivia Night Fundraiser, taking place on Saturday, October 18 at 7:00 p.m. at the Thomas H. Kean Theatre Factory at 3 Vreeland Road, Florham Park, NJ.

This lively event, hosted by Best Men Trivia, aims to raise vital funds for the company's season of theatrical productions, educational programming, and outreach initiatives. Teams of up to six players will compete across multiple rounds of general knowledge trivia, with themes including theatre, pop culture, history, Halloween, and more.

“We're excited to bring the community together for a night of fun and friendly competition,” said Brian B. Crowe, Artistic Director at STNJ. “Every dollar raised goes directly toward supporting our work on stage and in classrooms across the region."