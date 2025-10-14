Trisha Paytas Brings TRISHMAS LIVE! Tour to NJPAC This December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nationally recognized media personality, entrepreneur, and author Trisha Paytas has announced her 2025 holiday tour, Trisha Paytas: Trishmas LIVE!, which will make a stop at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark, New Jersey, on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at 8 p.m.

The festive new tour promises to light up the holiday season as Paytas blends her signature humor, high-energy personality, and a mix of classic Christmas songs with original holiday surprises.

About Trisha Paytas

Trisha Paytas is a creator, performer, and podcast host who has spent nearly two decades shaping online culture while amassing more than 20 million followers and 2 billion YouTube views. Known for her versatility, Paytas’s work spans lifestyle vlogs, ASMR, mukbangs, cosplay, music videos, comedy sketches, and candid personal storytelling.

Her film and television appearances include The Tonight Show, America’s Got Talent, Modern Family, and Celebrity Big Brother UK. This fall, she will join the Broadway cast of Beetlejuice as Maxine Dean for a three-week run beginning November 4.

Following her sold-out 2024 tour, The Eras of Trish—a part-concert, part-storytelling spectacular—Paytas returned to Broadway in 2025 with Trisha Paytas’ Big Broadway Dream, a one-night benefit concert at the St. James Theatre featuring Sutton Foster, Ben Platt, and Rachel Zegler. She also hosts the hit Just Trish Podcast and has collaborated with major brands such as Arby’s, Tubi, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Liquid Death, and SeatGeek.

Ticket Information

Tickets for Trisha Paytas: Trishmas LIVE! go on sale Tuesday, October 14, at 10 a.m. PST and can be purchased online at NJPAC.org, by phone at 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722), or in person at the NJPAC Box Office.