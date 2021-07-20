Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tom Segura's I'M COMING EVERYWHERE World Tour Will Stop at New Jersey Performing Arts Center In April

The event takes place on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 7:30 PM.

Jul. 20, 2021  
New Jersey Performing Arts Center will welcome Actor/Comedian/Writer Tom Segura to Newark on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 7:30 PM. Segura is one of the biggest names in the comedy business.

He recently performed to sold-out audiences on his 100+ city TAKE IT DOWN TOUR. He is best known for his Netflix specials, Ball Hog (2020), Disgraceful (2018), Mostly Stories (2016), and Completely Normal (2014).

Your Mom's House Studios is home to his hit podcasts Your Mom's House which he co-hosts with his wife, comedian Christina Pazsitzky, 2 Bears 1 Cave which he co-hosts with Bert Kreischer, and many more. Additionally, YMH Studios was one of the first networks to create wildly successful Livestream Podcast Events as an outcome of the pandemic.
Segura can be seen in the STX FILM COUNTDOWN opposite Elizabeth Lail, INSTANT FAMILY opposite Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne, OPENING ACT, and FLINCH. Segura's television credits include The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan, Workaholics, Happy Endings, The Late Late Show, Comedy Central Presents: Tom Segura, Mash Up, How To Be A Grown Up.

Tickets to see Tom Segura go on-sale Friday, July 23 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticket Link NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey
