Tickets to Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE LINKS at Two River Theater to go on Sale in July

Two River Theater’s 2025/26 season will kick off in September with the world-premiere of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Links, stylishly reimagined by Tony Award winning director Darko Tresnjak (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder).

Subscriber and donor pre-sale tickets are on sale now through July 3, followed up by single tickets on sale to the general public on July 7. The show will run in The Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater September 13 through October 5, 2025.

Take a swing at cracking the case! When Agatha Christie’s famed detective Hercule Poirot is summoned to a country chateau in France, he discovers a body on the golf course with a knife in its back – a hole in one indeed! New clues dredge up old intrigue in Murder on the Links.

