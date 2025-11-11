Tickets on Sale for The Band Perry, The Commodores And Sesame Street Live at BergenPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



bergenPAC will present three new shows. The Band Perry on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026 at 7 p.m.; The Commodores on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026 at 8 p.m.; Sesame Street Live: Elmo’s Got the Moves on Saturday, June 13, 2026 at 2 & 6 p.m.

The Band Perry

Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026 at 7 p.m.

$49-$59-$69-$89

The Band Perry is a GRAMMY, CMA, and ACM Award-winning trio known for their genre-defying sound and bold artistic reinvention. Since bursting onto the scene with their 9x Platinum smash hit “If I Die Young,” the band, led by the artistic eye and creative direction of lead singer / songwriter, Kimberly, have captivated audiences worldwide. The band's 2025 return marks the end of hiatus and the start of the band’s next era. Spanning a decade-plus of music and two albums, The Band Perry has sold two and a half million albums, 12 million singles, and racked up over 1 billion streams.

Their Appalachian gothic sound is amplified by heartfelt, original storytelling, dynamic musicianship, and high-energy performance. Known for pushing creative boundaries while staying rooted in Southern tradition, the trio continues to evolve — both artistically and as individuals.

The Commodores

Friday, Feb. 6, 2026 at 8 p.m.

$59-$79-$99-$129

One of the greatest Motown and R&B / funk artists of all time, The Commodores have influenced artists both young and old, and in all genres with their classic songs. The group was formed in 1968 while all the members were in college at Tuskegee Institute. After being discovered by Berry Gordy, the Commodores went on to sell over 60 million records for Motown. With hits like “Machine Gun” and “Sail On”, The Commodores became proven artists. For five decades, the Commodores have remained a force in the music industry. The Commodores aren’t just any group. They have staying power. Just like their hit song "Brick House," the Commodores have created a foundation that just won’t budge. They continue to thrill audiences with their Greatest Hits Tour – Live!

Sesame Street Live: Elmo’s Got the Moves

Saturday, June 13, 2026 at 2 & 6 p.m.

$29-$39-$49-$59-$69

Round Room Live is proud to announce Elmo’s Got the Moves, an all-new

Sesame Street Live production that invites children and their families to sing, dance, and move along with their favorite friends from Sesame Street in a heartwarming, interactive celebration. Elmo’s Got the Moves will have kids and parents alike out of their seats and dancing along with Elmo and his Sesame Street friends as they move and groove to fan-favorite songs, including “Sunny Days,” “Elmo’s Got the Moves,” and “Letter of the Day.” Families will discover fun and playful ways to move from yoga and jumping rope to cartwheeling and silly dance moves – all in a welcoming environment that brings the magic of Sesame Street from the screen to the stage. More than just a show, Elmo’s Got the Moves is a shared moment of laughter and learning - an experience you and your child will treasure long after the final song.