The State Ballet Theatre Of Ukraine Presents THE NUTCRACKER at NJPAC

The internationally acclaimed State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine returns to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) with a sparkling production of the world's favorite masterpiece of classical ballet, The Nutcracker, choreographed by Andrey Litvinov and directed by Konstantin Pinchuk.



See the Nutcracker Sunday, December 12th at 3:00 p.m. The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine's holiday spectacle transports you to a dazzling winter wonderland in this exceptional matinee performance. Step into choreographer Andrei Litvinov's magical world of toy soldiers and colorful characters. Tchaikovsky's beloved score is full of instantly recognizable music, including "Waltz of the Flowers," "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy," "Waltz of the Snowflakes," and more. It's a magical classic for all ages.



The entire family will love young Clara's magical journey as she is transported to the realm of the Sugar Plum Fairy with her handsome prince, meeting whimsical and captivating characters along the way. The beautiful costumes, spectacular sets, and enchanting choreography of Tchaikovsky's beloved musical score will create an unforgettable memory for you and your loved ones this holiday season!



Tickets to State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine's production of The Nutcracker can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.