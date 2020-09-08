The Stages Festival Online and Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre Present A CERTAIN AGE

The show will stream on September 18 at 7:30 pm on Zoom.

New Jersey Theatre Alliance presents a Zoom reading of Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre's A Certain Age on Friday, September 18 at 7:30 pm. This event was originally part of the Alliance's Stages Festival, the state's largest annual theatre festival that provides free and discounted theatre events for all ages. Due to the pandemic, the event was rescheduled from last spring to this fall, where it will be held on Zoom.

A Certain Age by Laura Ekstrand is a highly personal, honest and hilarious tour of what it means to be no longer young, but not yet old, as a woman today. The participatory experience will help women who are "in the middle" to sort through the many confusing messages coming at us from the media, our peers, and our own inner voices.The reading is an interactive opportunity to bond over common experience. A Certain Age is directed by Betsy True (Westfield) and features Dreamcatcher company members Nicole Callender (West Orange), Laura Ekstrand (Livingston), Noreen Farley (Clinton) and Harriett Trangucci (Summit).

The Stages Festival offers dozens of performances, workshops, classes, and events at theatres, art centers, libraries, schools, senior centers, and other community venues throughout the state. The program was developed to encourage New Jersey's residents to attend their local professional theatres by making the experience affordable, accessible, and fun.

The performance will be on Zoom at 7:30 on Friday, September 18, and the registration fee is $15. The direct registration link is: A Certain Age. For information on any of Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre's programs, visit www.dreamcatcherrep.org or contact Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre at info@dreamcatcherrep.org, business phone 908-514-9654.

"The Alliance is grateful that Dreamcatcher is participating in the 2020 Stages Festival," said John McEwen, Executive Director of the Alliance. "For more than 20 years, Stages has provided theatrical experiences for thousands of residents across New Jersey. These efforts would not be possible without the wonderful help of partners such as Dreamcatcher."

