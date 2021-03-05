The Spring Lake Community House & Theatre Presents A JOYFUL IRISH AFTERNOON

The doors are open! After a year of no indoor performances, The Spring Lake Community House & Theatre will present A Joyful Irish Afternoon, our first indoor performance since February 2020. For two performances only, this socially distanced event will have limited tickets available and will benefit the Spring Lake Theatre Recovery Fund. Performance dates are Saturday, March 13, and Sunday, March 14 at 1:30 PM. Tickets are $35 and include light refreshments.

A Joyful Irish Afternoon: A sumptuous buffet of words including lyrics wrapped in acoustic chords, monologues, book readings, and poetry from a diversity of voices.

The Spring Lake Community House & Theatre has taken every possible precaution to maintain the health and safety of every person who has walked through our doors in the past year. Air sanitizers have been installed in the ventilation systems throughout the facility. The entire building is deep cleaned regularly and surfaces are constantly wiped down. Seating in the theater is limited to 35% capacity at this time. Socially distanced seating within each group will be maintained. Temperatures will be taken and masks and hand sanitizing will be required of everyone attending. This is our first small step towards what we hope will be the beginning of a healthy, happy new year of live theatre at the Community House and Theatre.

The master of ceremonies for the performance is Spring Lake Heights author/playwright/screenwriter/producer Mike Farragher, best known for his whimsical "This Is Your Brain on Shamrocks" collection of stories. He has authored five books with another on the way. Mike has curated a collection of unique Celtic voices that express themselves in songs and stories for our event.

Among the performers are Galway native Seamus Kelleher, a man of all trades: author, lecturer, blues guitarist, and mental health advocate. He will be sharing his stories, both in the spoken word and accompanied by a fiery blues guitar or a gentle acoustic strum from time to time. Seamus logged hundreds of shows playing to thousands of people with Blackthorn, Philadelphia's legendary Celtic Rock band. He will keep you on the edge of your seat so fasten up and enjoy the ride!

There will also be performances by actress and writer, Ger Glennon. Glennon's short film "Switch" recently won Best Short Film at last weekend's NY Long Island Film Festival.

On Sunday, March 14 only, the audience can also enjoy a performance by dancer Andrew Vickers (Galway, Ireland). Andrew holds a masters degree in Traditional Dance Performance from the University of Limerick and now runs Club Rince - The Irish Dance Club, with his wife Erin in Chester, NJ. Since the young age of 15, he has toured internationally with a variety of productions, artists and dance companies including Dance Theatre of Ireland, The Dubai Philharmonic Orchestra, Frankie Gavin & De Dannan, and TRINITY Irish Dance Company. He is the creator and choreographer of Imagine Ireland which premiered at the Spring Lake Community House and Theatre in 2016. He currently tours his new Irish music and dance stage show Celtic Rhythms throughout Germany and mainland Europe.

These are just some of the performances joining this exciting return to the wonderful Spring Lake Theatre. Tickets are available through www.springlaketheatre.com, or by calling the box office at 732.449.4530. The box office is open Monday-Thursday, 2:30 PM - 7:30 PM, and Friday, 2:30 PM - 5:30 PM.