The Shakespeare Theatre to Welcome Tanglewood Marionettes for 2025 Classics for Kids! Series

Spring is in the air which means that The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey’s Classics for Kids! Series is right around the corner! This exciting and popular program invites young people (and their grownups) to experience the joy of live theatre and classic children’s literature through magical and imaginative productions.



The 2025 Classics for Kids! Series kicks off with the eagerly awaited return of The Tanglewood Marionettes. Now a crowd favorite, this acclaimed company has “wowed” families for years with their imaginative productions and stunning, handcrafted marionettes. On Saturday, April 5th, the troupe returns with their retelling of Hansel and Gretel, based on the classic fairy tale by The Brothers Grimm and featuring melodies from the Humperdinck opera. The colorful set is in the shape of a giant story book; as the pages turn, each new and exciting scene is revealed. As the tale unfolds, Hansel and Gretel must call upon their inner reserves and learn new methods to overcome the challenges they encounter while lost in the woods. This charming 45-minute production is appropriate for ages 4 and up.



Next, members of The Shakespeare Theatre’s company of artists will present UNEXEPCTED: The Stories of Hans Christian Andersen on Saturday, June 14th. Classic tales like The Ugly Duckling, The Emperor’s New Clothes, and The Nightingale will leap to life onstage with this scripts-in-hand presentation as it unites talented artists, fanciful costumes, creative staging, and delightful short stories. It will truly be a fun-filled morning for youngsters and their families alike! Appropriate for all ages but recommended for ages 5 and up.



On Saturday, September 27th, families can look forward to The Tanglewood Marionettes’ production of Perseus and Medusa. Take a trip back in time to the dawn of civilization, to an ancient world of gods, goddesses, prophecies and heroes. In this masterful production, audiences will accompany Perseus through personal trials and glorious quests. A lavish show featuring beautifully handcrafted marionettes, scrolling sets and captivating music, this 50-minute production is appropriate for ages 6 and up. The ancient world has never been so accessible!



The season wraps up with Merry, Merry Mischief: Holiday Classics on Saturday, December 13th. Following the overwhelmingly positive response to last season’s winter treat, The Shakespeare Theatre will once again present a collection of children’s favorites – this time with all new stories! Sprinkled with seasonal songs and poems perfect for theatre lovers of all ages, this year’s medley of wintry tales will include A Visit from Saint Nicholas by Clement-Clarke Moore, The Elves and the Shoemaker by The Brothers Grimm and more.



Each Classics for Kids! presentation includes an activity guide for the kids, and everyone is encouraged to stick around following the show to interact with the artists. All performances take place in the beautiful F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre nestled on the bucolic campus of Drew University in Madison, NJ.



