The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey to Offer Live Theater This Summer With CRAZY LOVE!

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) will present Crazy Love!, an entertaining double-bill of two different evenings of classic comedy comprised of two short, outdoor productions in early August 2020. The performances will alternate between Verily, Madly Thine, a delightful cornucopia of Shakespeare's wittiest and silliest love scenes, and a mini double-bill featuring Edna St. Vincent Millay's Aria de Capo, a whimsical commedia gem, and a new translation of Molière's hilarious farce,The Love Doctor. Company member AC Horton will direct Verily, Madly Thine, and Bonnie J. Monte, STNJ's Artistic Director, will direct both the Millay and Molière. 2020 marks Ms. Monte's 30th season with the company. Performances will take place at the "Back Yard Stage" on the great lawn of the Theatre's Thomas H. Kean Theatre Factory in Florham Park, NJ. Social distancing will be in place, and masks are required of all audience members, staff and volunteers. STNJ's Shrewd Mechanicals company of eight non-Equity actors, all of whom have been isolated together in company housing since the pandemic began, will perform both shows.

In a recent letter to patrons, company members and volunteers, Ms. Monte stated, "We are one of the first companies to be bringing live theatre back to life. Given the restraints that the pandemic has placed on all of our lives and our normal activities, this little announcement feels monumental, ground-breaking and thrilling - and under the circumstances, it kind of is - certainly for us, and we hope for you too!"

All tickets are $20, with up to five people able to be seated within a prescribed eight-foot diameter "pod." Each pod will be six feet apart in order to maintain proper social distance. Tickets are available only by contacting the Theatre's Box Office at (973) 408-5600 or boxoffice@ShakespeareNJ.org. For more information about the productions, please visit www.ShakespeareNJ.org.

Performance Schedule:

Thursday, July 30 @ 7 p.m. ARIA DA CAPO / THE LOVE DOCTOR

Saturday, August 1@ 7 p.m. VERILY, MADLY THINE

Sunday, August 2 @ 4:30 p.m. ARIA DA CAPO / THE LOVE DOCTOR

Sunday, August 2 @ 7 p.m. VERILY, MADLY THINE

Thursday, August 6 @ 7 p.m. VERILY, MADLY THINE

Saturday, August 8 @ 7 p.m. ARIA DA CAPO / THE LOVE DOCTOR

Sunday, August 9 @ 4:30 p.m. VERILY, MADLY THINE

Sunday, August 9 @ 7 p.m. ARIA DA CAPO / THE LOVE DOCTOR

Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You