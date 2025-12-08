The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey Unveils Cast of MERRY, MERRY MISCHIEF: HOLIDAY CLASSICS

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey has revealed the cast of a seasonal scripts-in-hand presentation titled Merry, Merry Mischief: Holiday Classics, happening on Saturday, December 13th at 11:00 AM at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre.

The presentation is the final piece in the Theatre's 2025 Classics for Kids! Series. Lead Teaching Artist Isaac Hickox-Young directs the festive collection of short stories including The Elves and the Shoemaker, The Rabbit's Gift, The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle: A Sherlock Holmes Holiday Mystery, and A Visit from St. Nicholas.

The Stories:

The Elves and the Shoemaker is a classic tale that follows a poor cobbler who discovers that mysterious nighttime visitors are crafting exquisite shoes on his behalf. In The Rabbit's Gift, a group of rabbits share a precious gift that inspires unexpected kindness among the people who receive it. The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle is a holiday mystery in which the iconic sleuth investigates a priceless jewel found inside a Christmas goose. Through clever deduction and a touch of seasonal goodwill, Holmes unravels the case with wit and warmth. A Visit from St. Nicholas captures the magical arrival of Santa Claus as witnessed by a startled father on Christmas Eve. With vivid imagery and joyful anticipation, the poem paints an enduring portrait of holiday wonder.

The Cast:

A cast of five actors will portray various characters throughout the presentation. Michael Stewart Allen returns to The Shakespeare Theatre, having performed in over twenty productions with the Theatre. He will star as the Shoemaker in The Elves and the Shoemaker. Keith Hale, in his fifth season with STNJ, will appear as the Deer in The Rabbit's Gift. Amy Hutchins will play Allen's counterpart as the Shoemaker's Wife. Ryan N. Murray, who appeared as Ugly Duckling in another scripts-in-hand presentation this season, steps into the role of Narrator in A Visit from St. Nicholas. Billie Wyatt, praised for her portrayal of Juliet in the Fall production of Romeo and Juliet, will star as the titular role in The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle: A Sherlock Holmes Holiday Mystery.

The Director:

Isaac Hickox-Young is in his eighth season with The Shakespeare Theatre. He has directed two Shakespeare LIVE! productions at the Theatre within the past two years - Julius Caesar and A Midsummer Night's Dream. Hickox-Young has also appeared onstage in numerous STNJ productions including Romeo and Juliet, The Book of Will, A Midwinter Night's Dream, The Rose Tattoo, The Caretaker, and A Child's Christmas in Wales. Additionally, Hickox-Young is a Lead Teaching Artist and is currently one of the educational lecturers in the Theatre's Summer Professional Training Program. He is a proud graduate of the Acting Program at the University of Cincinnati: College-Conservatory of Music.

The 2025 Classics for Kids! Series is generously sponsored by Stark D. Kirby, Jr.

Tickets are $15 for patrons 17 and under. Adult tickets are $20. For more information about the performance, please call the Box Office at (973) 408-5600 or visit ShakespeareNJ.org.

New Jersey Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. THE LITTLE MERMAID (HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY) 3.2% of votes 2. SCHOOL OF ROCK (Playhouse 22) 2.9% of votes 3. HAIR (Vanguard Theater Company) 2.9% of votes Vote Now!