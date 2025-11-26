The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey To Host 2025 Holiday Market

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey will host a festive, Bryant Park–style Holiday Market on Saturday, December 13 from 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM and Sunday, December 14 from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM in the Studio at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre.

To celebrate the season, the space will be transformed into a bustling marketplace, complete with holiday décor and featuring hand-crafted goods by local artisans. Guests can enjoy the market before, during, and after performances of It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, the Theatre's final Main Stage production of the season.

This expanded two-day event builds on the Theatre's successful Storefront to Stage community program, now in its second year. Traditionally held before showtime and during intermission at select productions, the initiative brings local vendors into the Theatre to connect with audiences, showcase their work, and network with fellow businesses. For the holiday season, the program has been broadened to welcome both patrons and the general public for an extended celebration. The weekend-long event promises a lively, family-friendly holiday experience for theatregoers and community members alike.

The Holiday Market is part of the Theatre's growing commitment to community engagement. Other community events include the Pay What You CAN Food Drive on Wednesday, December 3, and Hobnob & Hang on Friday, December 19. During the Food Drive, patrons may donate non-perishable items in exchange for a $10 ticket, with all contributions supporting local food banks such as Interfaith Food Pantry and nourish.NJ.