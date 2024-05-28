The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey Presents THE VELVETEEN RABBIT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey has announced its upcoming production of The Velveteen Rabbit, the timeless classic by Margery Williams. Enjoy a heartwarming retelling of the beloved story of a toy rabbit's quest to become real through the power of love and devotion.

“Once you are Real you can't become unreal again. It lasts for always.” Long before the world was introduced to Toy Story, Margery Williams crafted a tale that captured the hearts of children and adults alike. The Velveteen Rabbit tells the story of a toy rabbit who desperately wishes to become real, a gift that can only be granted through the true love of the child who cares for him.

In this beautiful script-in-hand adaptation, audiences will meet Hugsy, Mugsy, Bugsy, and all the cherished characters from this childhood classic. Directed with imaginative flair, this presentation promises to enchant dreamers, believers, and rabbits of all ages. These scripts-in-hand presentations bring children's literature to life with fantastical costumes, delightful music, and a roster of STNJ's acclaimed actors. Our cast includes Andy Paterson as The Velveteen Rabbit; Isaac Hickox-Young as The Boy; Fiona Robberson as The Narrator; Tina Stafford as Nana; John Little as The Skin Horse and The Doctor; Jeffrey Marc Alkins as Timothy the Lion and Rabbit #1; DeShawn White as Tin Soldier and Blue Fairy; and Dino Curia as the Model Boat, Rabbit #2, and Gardener.

Classics for Kids makes classic literature fun and accessible, sparking a love for reading and live theater from an early age. Additionally, the family-friendly environment provides a wonderful opportunity for parents and children to bond over shared cultural experiences, cultivating future generations of theatergoers and lifelong learners.

This show is perfect for children in pre-K and up. The Velveteen Rabbit is a must-see family event that celebrates the enduring power of love and the magic of childhood. This production is a treat for young audiences and a nostalgic journey for adults, reminding us of the simple yet profound joy of being loved.

Tickets

Tickets are just $15 for patrons 17 and under. Adult tickets are $20. For more information about The Shakespeare Theatre's Classics for Kids performances, please call the Box Office at (973) 408-5600 or visit ShakespeareNJ.org.

