The Shakespeare Theatre Of New Jersey Postpones Gala And Unveiling Ceremony

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19), The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) is exercising apt caution by postponing both its April 18th Gala and its April 28th unveiling ceremony honoring Governor Thomas H. Kean. The company's Annual Gala, which will honor Artistic Director Bonnie J. Monte's thirty years with the company, is now scheduled for Saturday, October 3rd, and the new date for the unveiling ceremony will be announced in the coming weeks. Both events will happen at STNJ's Kean Theatre Factory, located in Florham Park.

In the meantime, the Theatre will move forward with plans for its 2020 season, set to kick off on May 20th with Matthew Barber's Enchanted April. The production will be directed by Bonnie J. Monte, Artistic Director.

The Theatre continues to actively monitor the coronavirus situation, including information regularly disseminated by the New Jersey Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). Patrons will receive up-to-the-minute updates regarding any scheduling changes via email, our website, www.ShakespeareNJ.org, and social media platforms.

Any questions regarding the upcoming season should be directed to the Box Office at (973)408-5600 or boxoffice@ShakespeareNJ.org. Any questions regarding the Gala should be directed to the Theatre's Development office at shedgepeth@ShakespeareNJ.org or (973)845-6732.





