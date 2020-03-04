The Shakespeare Theatre Of New Jersey Announces Unveiling Ceremony Honoring Gov. Thomas H. Kean

On April 28th at 4 p.m., The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey will celebrate Governor Thomas H. Kean by unveiling a lifesize rendering of the new entrance to their behind-the-scenes headquarters in Florham Park, which the Theatre is naming in Governor Kean's honor. The new official name of STNJ's highly unusual and acclaimed support facility will be the Thomas H. Kean Theatre Factory: The Education, Production and Administrative Center for The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey.

Guests will include members of the Theatre's honorary Governor's Committee, which includes all of the state's living governors, including STNJ Board member, the Honorable James McGreevey. Other guests will include state and local officials, the Theatre's Trustees, major donors and supporters, architects from Parette Somjen, staff and artists. The Theatre's Artistic Director, Bonnie J. Monte, who is celebrating her 30th anniversary this season, will lead the opening remarks. Light refreshments and champagne will be served following the brief ceremony.

"We are so proud of what we are creating at 3 Vreeland Road in Florham Park. Our 'Theatre Factory' is like no other theatre workspace in America, and every inch of it is dedicated to education in myriad ways. There is no name more fitting than Governor Kean's to grace this building, for the Governor has been a stellar and lifelong champion of, and advocate for, the arts and arts education. This facility is the birthplace of all that ends up at our beautiful theatre home, the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre in Madison on the campus of Drew University, and our Outdoor Stage, in Florham Park, at the College of Saint Elizabeth, and in classrooms and schools across the state. When one of our shows closes it returns in some fashion or another to the Kean Theatre Factory adding to the ever-evolving, living work of art in which we create our art and educate generation after generation of young people," said Ms. Monte.

In June of 2012, the company achieved this long and urgently-needed institutional accomplishment. After years of careful planning and groundwork, The Shakespeare Theatre acquired a centralized support facility in which to house all of its many behind-the-scenes operations. From that point on, all of the organization's administrative, technical and education operations have been conducted out of an upcycled facility in Florham Park, NJ, the former site of Strahman Valve Company. Scores of the Theatre's artisans have been involved in creating a unique, dramatic workspace that embodies, at every turn, the many aspects of the theatrical art form. This new facility brings a multitude of financial, logistical, physical, and wellness benefits to the company, but best of all, it has allowed the Theatre to expand its education programs, giving STNJ the opportunity to reach out to an ever-growing number of young people and adults.

In addition to housing all of the behind-the-scenes operations of The Shakespeare Theatre, the building provides a fascinating interactive touring opportunity for the public. The Thomas H. Kean Theatre Factory hosts numerous tours for young people and adults year-round, and gives visitors a unique glimpse into the inner workings of a theatre company and the immense collaborative process that goes into the creation of each and every production. Patrons and members of the community can tour the Theatre Factory to see the full extent and diverse range of artistry and skills needed to create the magic that ultimately appears on stage. Information on how to book a tour can be obtained by calling (973) 845-6724 or emailing ACHorton@ShakespeareNJ.org.







