The Ritz Partners With Camden County College To Present GREATER TUNA

The Ritz Theatre Company will partner with Camden County College for the first time ever to present Greater Tuna, a hilarious send-up of small-town morals and mores that features just two actors creating the entire population of Tuna (Texas' third-smallest town) in a "tour de farce" of quick change artistry. The show runs at The Ritz from February 11th through February 27th.

"When planning our 'Welcome Back' season, we jumped at the opportunity to co-produce a show with Camden County College and at long last work alongside Moxie Sokoloff, a revered director and theatre teacher at CCC," says Ritz Producing Artistic Director Bruce A. Curless. "Greater Tuna is an imaginative, eccentric comedy, and the piece is a real feat of rapid costume changes and fast talking! There's no doubt that this show is a great choice for our first collaboration."

Greater Tuna was originally produced in 1981 in Austin, Texas by its authors, Jaston Williams, Joe Sears, and Ed Howard. The play's stars, Williams and Sears, played all twenty characters, and Howard directed. One year after its premiere, Greater Tuna opened off-Broadway, ran for over a year, and went on to tour major theaters all over America and spots overseas for the next thirty-some years, becoming one of the most produced plays in American theatre history.

At the helm for this Ritz production of Greater Tuna is the aforementioned Moxie Sokoloff, who opened the show at Camden County College this past November. Now the show begins a three-week run at The Ritz, making it one of those rare South Jersey "transfer" productions that reunites the exact same cast and crew. Joining Ms. Sokoloff on this project are costumer Anna Sorrentino, scenic and sound designer Donald Swenson, lighting designer Chris Miller, and stage manager Dorothy Trusty. All are primed and ready to bring this uproarious two-hander back to the stage for its run at The Ritz.

Learn more by calling (856) 288-3500 or visiting www.RitzTheatreCo.org.