The Prudential North to Shore Festival Will Host Scavenger Hunt For Free Concert Tickets

The Prudential North to Shore Festival is celebrating National Scavenger Hunt Day on May 31 with a hunt for the festival's most sought-after music tickets!

The hunt begins Saturday, May 31 at midnight! Follow @North2Shore on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to uncover hidden tickets to see some of North to Shore hottest shows such as Tina Fey + Amy Poehler, Hot 97 Summer Jam, Third Eye Blind, String Cheese Incident, Lawrence, George Clinton, Larkin Poe, and Parlor Mob.

Beginning on Saturday, May 31, pairs of tickets will be concealed at various partner locations, including hotels, restaurants, and venues participating in the festival in both Asbury Park and Newark, N.J.

These locations will be offering discounts and hosting events, as well as providing excellent dining options for festival-goers in each city. Don’t miss out on the chance to score tickets to this year's hottest shows!

