The Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association Will Present La Fiocco – The Fiddler's Dance This Week

The Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association will present La Fiocco - The Fiddler's Dance on Thursday July 22 (7:30 PM) at the Great Auditorium in Ocean Grove, NJ, as part of OGCMA's popular "Summer Stars" classical music series.

The Great Auditorium is located at Pilgrim and Ocean Pathways in Ocean Grove, New Jersey. All facilities are handicapped accessible. Tickets: $16.00, $10 for students; and $80 for all five concerts prices includes taxes and fees. To purchase your tickets please visit www.oceangrove.org/stars or call 732-534-3462.

La Fiocco specializes in music of the 17th and 18th centuries on period instruments. The program entitled "The Fiddler's Dance" will explore music for courtly entertainments from early 17th-century England and France, a "battle piece" depicting the triumph of good over evil from Spanish Naples, popular English ballads and dances c. 1640 to 1700, and traditional and patriot music from Colonial America. Artistic director Lewis R. Baratz conceived the program as a journey through time, and one that pays tribute both to the Elizabethan origins of much music heard on the Continent and in Colonial and Revolutionary America, and to the importance of the dance tradition in courtly and domestic music.

The performers are Lewis R. Baratz (recorder, tin whistle, mountain dulcimer, and bodhrán); Nadir Aslam (baroque violin); Vivian Barton Dozor (viola da gamba); Jorge Torres (lute and baroque guitar); and Benjamin T. Berman (harpsichord and tenor).

Program

I. Masque Dances

The Torch Dance Michael Praetorius (1571-1621)

Cuperaree or Grayes Inn Masque ? John Coperario (1575-1626)

The Satyr's Masque Anon.

Adson's Masque John Adson (c. 1587-1640)

The Second Witches Dance Anon.

II. Continental Flavor

Batalla de Barabaso yerno de Satanas Andrea Falconieri (c. 1585-1656)

Den Lustelijken Mey Nicolaes A Kempis ( (c. 1600-1676)

III. from The Division Violin (1684) and The Division Flute (1706)

Prelude Daniel Purcell (c. 1664-1717)

The Duke of Norfolk or Paul's Steeple Anon.

Johney Cock thy Beaver Anon.

from The English Dancing Master (1651) John Playford (1623-1686/7)

All in a Garden Greene

Glory of the West

Prince Ruperts March

Upon a Summers Day

Stingo, or The Oyle of Barly

Songs from Colonial America

Apples in Winter-Morrison's Jig-Old Kilferona Jig

The Red Head Boy

The Rakes of Kildare

The Battle of the Kegs Frances Hopkinson (1737-1791)