The Next Edition Of Music at the Mansion Arrives in Morristown

NiCori Studios & Productions announces the next installment of the long running Cabaret series "Music at the Mansion™" at the historic Thorne Mansion, home of the Morristown Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Morristown on Sunday, September 28 at 3pm.

Performers to include Musical Director, Jimmy Horan, Cabaret Entertainer & Producer, Randie Levine-Miller and Award-Winning vocalist, Pianist/Actor/Writer, DAN MANJOVI all hosted by Excellence in Theatre Education award TONY nominee Corinna Sowers Adler. The afternoon will feature Jimmy Horan on piano and Jada Camacho as the “Young Musician Moment”.

Celebrating the great American Songbook, NiCori Studios & Productions presents the series “Music at the Mansion™” which features award-winning and renowned singers and musicians from the New York metropolitan area and beyond. The series showcases three performers each entertaining with a 25 minute set and a Young Musician Moment. A wine and cheese reception will follow.

Tickets for "Music at the Mansion™" are $35 per person in advance and $40 at the door (cash only). Seating begins at 2:30pm. The beautiful Thorne Mansion is located at 21 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown, NJ and is the home of the Morristown Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Visit NiCoriStudios.com for tickets and more information.