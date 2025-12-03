The Ma'ayanot H.S. Drama Society & Black Box Studios Will Present FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Ma'ayanot Yeshiva High School Drama Society, in ongoing partnership with Black Box Studios, will present FIDDLER ON THE ROOF on Saturday, December 27; Sunday, December 28; and Monday, December 30 at 7 p.m. Performances will be held at the Ma’ayanot Performing Arts Center at 1650 Palisade Avenue in Teaneck, NJ. The classic musical will be directed and choreographed by Ilana Schimmel Lipton.

Winner of nine Tony Awards for its 1964 Broadway premiere, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF was created by Jerome Robbins, Harold Prince, Jerry Bock, Sheldon Harnick, and Joseph Stein. Set in the village of Anatevka, the story follows Tevye, a milkman raising five daughters amid shifting cultural values and rising antisemitism in Czarist Russia. Its themes of community, heritage, and family have anchored the musical as a cornerstone of the American theater repertoire.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets are $18 for general admission and $15 for students and senior citizens. Limited seating for each performance date is available now.

CAST AND CREATIVE

The Drama Society’s student producer/director team consists of seniors Tzippora Chouake and Adina Goldstein, with Clara Fraenkel and Elisheva Herman serving as Production Stage Managers. Performers from all four grades include Adina Goldstein, Tzipporah Chouake, Shira Halberstam, Sophie Muschel, Chaya Spool, Adira Feldhamer, Adiya Clement, Rebecca Anotenko, Avital Hermann, Sarah Gutkin, Chaya Piltz, Belana Dworkis, Ella Bracha Friedman, Shira Nagar, Sarah Manevitz, Gabi Miller, Bella Sanders, Leah Shevchuk, Dahlia Spool, and Hannah Steinberg. Dancers include Anna Secemeski, Racheli Herman, and Naomi Woitovich.

The tech and design crew includes Leile Rockoff, Yael Hornung, Shira Whitehead, Eliana Weber, Tali Ray, and Batya Cohen, with additional behind-the-scenes support from Ma’ayanot and Black Box alumni. Samantha Kur, English Department Chair, serves as the Ma’ayanot Arts Department chair. Black Box Studios founder Matt Okin, the show’s producer, is a longtime performing arts educator and Ma’ayanot’s Performing Arts head.

Director and choreographer Ilana Schimmel Lipton has previously staged The 25th…Spelling Bee, Matilda the Musical, and Into the Woods for the Drama Society. Her Teaching Artist directing credits include Once Upon a Mattress, Little Shop of Horrors, Percy Jackson and The Lightning Thief, A Day in Hollywood/A Night in Ukraine, and other productions. Her professional directing and performance work spans New York and New Jersey, including 1+1, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, Woyzek, The Wolves, and the recent sold-out New York production of Sacco & Vanzetti are DEAD!. She holds a B.A. in Theater Studies with minors in Musical Theatre and Dance.

Past Ma’ayanot Drama Society and Black Box Studios collaborations have included Spelling Bee, Murder On The Orient Express, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Matilda the Musical, Fools, Into the Woods, Golden Boy, The Ballad of the Sad Cafe, Blue Stockings, A Few Good Men, Street Scene, The Grapes of Wrath, My Aunt’s Son Vinny, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Detective Story, and Clifford Odets’ Paradise Lost.