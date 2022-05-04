The MTM Players to Present Noël Coward's PRESENT LAUGHTER at Kelsey Theatre

The MTM Players out of New Egypt will present their premiere production at Kelsey Theatre with the hilarious romp Noël Coward's PRESENT LAUGHTER. This heady comedy is semi-autobiographical penned by the playwright who gave the world BLITHE SPIRIT and PRIVATE LIVES - among many others.

PRESENT LAUGHTER is set in post-WWII London in the studio flat of the aging West End star Garry Essendine played by local actor Tim Rerucha of Hamilton. Garry is estranged with his wife Liz Essendine (Cathy Coryat of Cream Ridge) and his antics with wine and women are a test for his private secretary Monica Reed (Karena Paleologo of Milford), his long-time producer partner Hugo Lyppiatt (Sachin Ahuja of Millstone), and long-time collaborating director Morris Dixon (Mark E. Evans of Somerville).

PRESENT LAUGHTER is directed by Rob Michael Lasky making his directorial debut at Kelsey. Director Lasky notes, "Noël Coward's comedy may be a bit more cerebral as opposed to the physical comedy of other shows. It is surrounded by one character - Garry - and I believe that we have a very strong actor in Tim to carry the show. The surrounding cast around him accents him perfectly. Even though this may not be Coward's most famous play, I often heard that for those that know the show, it is among their favorite Coward play. I am thrilled to bring PRESENT LAUGHTER to Kelsey for our premier production. It will not disappoint."

PRESENT LAUGHTER runs for two weekends Fri. May 27th, June 3rd and Sat. May 28th and June 4th at 8:00 pm, and Sun. May 29th and June 5th at 2:00 PM, For tickets and information visit: http://www.kelseytheatre.org or call the box office at (609) 570-3333.