The MAC Players to Hold Auditions for SEUSSICAL This Month

The MAC PLAYERS at the Middletown Arts Center will hold auditions for its production of the musical comedy Seussical on Wednesday, December 14 from 5-9 p.m. Seussical takes us into the world of Dr. Seuss, where we revisit beloved characters including The Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, Lazy Mayzie and JoJo. Seussical, the fourth production by the MAC's recently formed community theater group, will be performed on March 3-5 and 10-12, 2023, and will be led by Director Kathy Connolly, Musical Director Nicholas Jupinka and Choreographer Samantha Amaral.

AUDITION INFORMATION FOR SEUSSICAL

Auditions: Wednesday, December 14, 5-9 p.m.

Callbacks: Saturday, December 17, 2-7 p.m.

Participants must prepare 32 bars of a musical theater song in the style of the show. An

accompanist will be provided or please bring tracks for your selection. To schedule an

audition time, please email auditionmac@gmail.com. Rehearsals will begin on or around January 9 and take place on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday evenings. Actors of all ethnicities are strongly encouraged to audition. AEA members may audition for a possible Guest Appearance Contract.

All auditions and rehearsals will be held at the Middletown Arts Center, located at 36 Church Street in Middletown, NJ (next to the Middletown train station). Free parking is available onsite with additional free parking available in the train station metered lot on weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and on weekends.

ABOUT SEUSSICAL

The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many "thinks". Horton faces a double challenge: not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant! Seussical is based on the book by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, with music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. Co-conceived by Eric Idle.

THE SEUSSICAL ROLES

The Cat In The Hat - All Genders, 20-50

Our story's omniscient narrator, he is fun-loving and enjoys rhyming. Pops up throughout the story to help the audience. Wise and attentive. Vocal range top: F4 Vocal range bottom: F2

Jojo - All Genders, 12+

A young boy. The Mayor's son, Jojo is a Who that is always finding trouble. Bright, creative, and inadvertently mischievous. Possesses a wildly expansive imagination and finds solace in his friendship with Horton. Vocal range top: C5 Vocal range bottom: Ab3

Horton The Elephant - Male, 20-40

Our story's main character, he is a compassionate and gentle elephant. Commonly misunderstood because of his larger size. He is protective and loving of all creatures in the jungle. Vocal range top: F4 Vocal range bottom: A2

Gertrude Mcfuzz - Female, 20-35

Horton's one-feathered-tail bird neighbor. Gertrude is sweet and timid. Though kind and loyal, she is also self-conscious of her shortfalls. Vocal range top: F5 Vocal range bottom: F3

Mayzie Labird - Female, 20-40

The most beautiful bird in all of the jungle. Oblivious to her self-centered ways, she relies on her talent of manipulation, and intoxicating beauty, to navigate her way through life. Vocal range top: Eb5 Vocal range bottom: G3

The Sour Kangaroo - Female, 25-40

The 'leader' of the jungle. She is loud, brassy, and stubbornly set in her ways. A caring mother, but unabashedly sassy and soulful. Vocal range top: F5 Vocal range bottom: F#3

Young Kangaroo - Female, 12+

A baby kangaroo and a citizen of the Jungle of Nool. She is the Sour Kangaroo's daughter and does whatever her mother does. She's very sassy with lots of attitude. Strong Singer/Actor

Mr. Mayor - Male, 20-50

A Who. The Mayor of Whoville and JoJo's Dad. He and his wife try hard to raise a difficult child in a difficult world.Strong singer/actor. Tenor

Mrs. Mayor - Female, 20-50

A Who. The Mayor's Wife and JoJo's Mom. She and her husband try hard to raise a difficult child in a difficult world. Strong singer/actor. Mezzo

Thing 1 & Thing 2 - All Genders, 15-30

The Cat's main helpers and an extension of his personality. Essence of mischief, fun and imagination. They assist The Cat in many ways, either playing small roles or causing havoc. They have a presence in almost every scene. Strong singers and movers with good comic ability.

General Gengus Khan Schmitz - Male, 20-45

A Who. A General who is bursting with pride at the military academy he runs, and the boys he turns out. He is not mean; he honestly thinks he is doing the right thing and is making the world a better place. Strong singer/actor with comic ability.

Bird Girls - Female, 15-40

Three sassy birds and citizens of the Jungle of Nool; the popular girls in any school-a clique of pretty, self-centered "back up birds" who do whatever Mayzie does. Must have strong harmony and dance skills.

The Wickershams - Male, 20-30

Three monkey brothers and citizens of the Jungle of Nool; these are not bad guys-they're simply a lot like kids who tease, play pranks, and get a kick out of making mischief, although often at others' expense. Strong singer and movers/dancers.

Yertle the Turtle - 20-50

Yertle the Turtle who presides over Horton's trial; strong singer and actor who will double in the ensemble.

Ensemble - Jungle Creatures, The Whos and the Cadets - All Genders, Ages 15+

All Vocal Ranges.

UPCOMING PRODUCTION SCHEDULE

Hairspray | July 14, 15, 16, 22, 23 (2023)

Director Kathy Connolly is an award-winning actor, director, choreographer and teaching artist. She has performed extensively in productions on and off-Broadway and in regional and national tours. Most recently, Kathy was the Artistic Director at Holmdel Theater Company and was awarded "Best Director of a Musical" by Broadway World as part of its 2019 Regional Theater Awards.

ABOUT THE MIDDLETOWN ARTS CENTER

The Middletown Arts Center (MAC) is an award-winning, state-of-the-art facility in Middletown, New Jersey that offers performances, exhibits, classes, demonstrations and camps centering on the arts. Its convenient location across from the Middletown train station on Church Street enables easy access and its expanded MAC Annex is minutes away at the Middletown Reformed Church's Education Building. The MAC is operated by a non-profit 501c3, the Middletown Township Cultural and Arts Council which is dedicated to bringing quality arts programming and events to Middletown and surrounding communities. Visit middletownarts.org for more information and to join our mailing list for updates on classes, camps and activities at the Middletown Arts Center.