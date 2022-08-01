The MAC PLAYERS at the Middletown Arts Center to Hold Auditions for THE ADDAMS FAMILY

The MAC PLAYERS at the Middletown Arts Center will hold auditions for its production of The Adams Family on Monday, August 8, 6-9 p.m. The creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky, altogether ooky family comes to life in this macabre musical with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice. The Addams Family, the third production by the MAC's recently formed adult theater group, will be performed on October 21-23, 28-30 and will be directed by Kathy Connolly with musical direction by Nicholas Jupinka.

AUDITION INFORMATION FOR THE ADDAMS FAMILY



Auditions: Monday, August 8, 6-9 p.m. | Callbacks: Wednesday, August 10, 5-9 p.m.

Participants must prepare 32 bars of a musical theater song in the style of the show. An accompanist will be provided or please bring tracks for your selection. To schedule an audition time, please email auditionmac@gmail.com. Actors of all ethnicities are strongly encouraged to audition. AEA members may audition for a possible Guest Appearance Contract. Rehearsals will begin on or around September 5 on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday evenings.

All auditions and rehearsals will be all be held at the Middletown Arts Center, located at 36 Church Street in Middletown, NJ (next to the Middletown train station). Free parking is available onsite with additional free parking available in the train station metered lot on weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and weekends.

ABOUT THE ADDAMS FAMILY



Wednesday Addams, the delightfully offbeat daughter of Gomez and Morticia, has fallen in

love. Everything changes for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for

Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents! A deliciously wacky and whimsical night of music, chills, and thrills!

THE ADDAMS FAMILY ROLES

Gomez Addams - Age 25-55. Vocal Range: G3 - Bb4. The beautiful and mysterious head of the Addams family who believes strongly in family tradition. Morticia is confident and sexy with a side of dry wit. Strong mover (tango skills a plus!)

Morticia Addams - Age 25-55, Vocal Range: Bb2 - G4. A suave man who adores his wife and children and takes immense pride in being an Addams. Gomez has great comedic timing, strong improvisational skills, and is a strong dancer/mover.

Wednesday Addams - To play a Teenager. Vocal Range: A3 - F5. Iconic Goth big sister, Wednesday, leads with a dark cloud exterior, but deep down she has her father's heart and her mother's sensibility. Wednesday falls in love with a "normal" boy who she brings home to meet the family, and the feelings threaten every reality she's known up til now. Strong belter with a hilariously dark sense of humor.

Pugsley Addams - To Play a Teenager, Vocal Range: A3 - F#5 . The youngest of the Addams Family, Pugsley loves to be tortured by his big sister. Pugsley is charming and funny.

Uncle Fester - Age 25-60, Vocal Range; C3 - G4 full voice tenor, and up to C5 in head voice. Serving as the narrator of the show, Uncle Fester is lovable, childish, enthusiastic and highly incorrigible. He has great comedic timing. Ukulele skills a plus!

Grandma - Plays anywhere between 60-102, Vocal Range: G4 - F#5. Fun, quirky and feisty, Grandma always has a trick up her sleeve. Grandma is wise, wacky and sometimes a bit crass. She has great comedic timing and physicality.

Lurch - Age 25-50, Vocal Range: Eb2 - E4 (a True Bass). Lurch is the Addams Family butler. A man of few words, his unmistakable commanding presence is accented by grunts, moans and deliberate movement. Must have great non-verbal story-telling abilities.

Mal Beinecke - Age 30-55, Vocal Range: C3 - A4. The uptight father of Lucas and cold-shouldered husband to Alice, cynical Mal meets the Addams with skepticism. He finds the Addams to be too bizarre for his liking and cannot fathom being related to them.

Alice Beinecke - Age 30-55, Vocal Range: Ab3 - G#5. Lucas's mother and Mal's wife, Alice is strongly devoted to her family. She presents herself as reserved and collected (even when speaking in rhyme) until she learns to unleash her wild side at dinner with the Addams. Strong comedic actress.

Lucas Beinecke - To play a Teenager. Vocal Range: C3 - C5 (musical theatre tenor with some of this upper range in head voice). The hopeful romantic and son of Alice & Mal, Lucas has fallen in love with Wednesday and intends to marry her. He is optimistic and hopeful yet struggles to find the balance between his 'normal' family and the macabre Addams Family.

The Ancestors - 15+, All Vocal Ranges. The Addams ancestors from various eras serve as the chorus for the show and help bring the story to life. They will be featured both singing and dancing throughout the entire show (once relapsed from the family crypt!). Seeking actors with both vocals and dancing abilities.

UPCOMING PRODUCTION SCHEDULE



Seussical the Musical | March 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 12 (2023)

Hairspray | July 14, 15, 16, 22, 23 (2023)

Director Kathy Connolly is an award-winning actor, director, choreographer and teaching artist. She has performed extensively in productions on and off-Broadway and in regional and national tours. Most recently, Kathy was the Artistic Director at Holmdel Theater Company and was awarded "Best Director of a Musical" by Broadway World as part of its 2019 Regional Theater Awards.

ABOUT THE MIDDLETOWN ARTS CENTER



The Middletown Arts Center (MAC) is an award-winning, state-of-the-art facility in Middletown, New Jersey that offers performances, exhibits, classes, demonstrations and camps centering on the arts. Its convenient location across from the Middletown train station on Church Street enables easy access and its expanded MAC Annex is minutes away at the Middletown Reformed Church's Education Building. The MAC is operated by a non-profit 501c3, the Middletown Township Cultural and Arts Council which is dedicated to bringing quality arts programming and events to Middletown and surrounding communities. Visit middletownarts.org for more information and to join our mailing list for updates on classes, camps and activities at the Middletown Arts Center.