The Growing Stage Launches Virtual Summer Camp and Performance of JUNGALBOOK

The Growing Stage, The Children's Theatre of New Jersey, located in the Historic Palace Theatre in Netcong launches their Summer Arts Camp in a virtual setting this year. Executive Director, Steve Fredericks states, "Throughout this pandemic, The Growing Stage staff has been creating virtual programming to provide their young patrons with the tools to remain active and connected with their friends in the performing arts. Their company's motto of play, learn, and grow are needed now, perhaps more than ever before for their children and their Summer Arts Camp, now on a virtual platform, allows for that experience to continue uninterrupted!"

The Growing Stage Virtual Summer Arts Day Camp is designed for young people attending kindergarten in the fall of 2020 through those who have completed 8th grade this June. The program is one of active participation and collaboration in the performing arts.

All sessions include the same drama, dance, music, and art instruction that their camp has become well-known for highlighting creativity, discovery and performance!

What does a camp week look like?

Each week will have a unique theme.

Campers will be active participants in the creative process.

Stage Craft/Art instruction and supplies will be provided with 24/7 video support available.

Limited screen time with regular breaks scheduled.

Camp Performance will be recorded on an exclusive platform with video links provided to each family for your personal viewing pleasure.

For further information and to register, please visit their website at www.growingstage.com or call the TGS Box Office at (973) 347-4946.

The Growing Stage will also be presenting their next Studio Series of the 38th season, JUNGALBOOK virtually streaming on YouTube Live on Friday, July 17th at 7:30PM and Saturday, July 18th at 4:00PM. Written by Edward Mast, JUNGALBOOK is a thrilling and fun-filled adaptation based on Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book, which moves the jungle to an inner-city playground as we follow Mowgli navigating his way through the wilds of childhood. This production is directed by Jillian Petrie, TGS's Company Choreographer.

In JUNGALBOOK, we're introduced to Mowgli, the human child, who grows up raised by wolves under the guidance of Baloo the bear. The tiger, Sherakhan, wants Mowgli but Bagheera, the lone panther, protects him. Mowgli grows up wild and unconcerned, believing he's a wolf; but the tiger works long and hard to poison the wolf pack against him. With rope stolen from the human village, Mowgli meets and destroys Sherakhan, but its use has broken jungle law. Mowgli must choose whether to defy the law or leave the jungle forever.

JUNGALBOOK is an all youth production featuring 13 young performers hailing from Morris, Sussex and Warren counties. This production is a part of their Studio Presentation Series. This series, initiated in the fall of 2009, has succeeded in engaging both patrons and artists. Targeted for specific-aged audiences rather than the wide-reaching family fare of the Main Stage, the series provides community artists with a unique opportunity to participate in the creative process of "trying out" new, more experimental works under the direction of their professional artists. This program allows their company to both cultivate new talent and challenge audiences.

JUNGALBOOK will be presented as a "Pay What You Can" performance. When you visit www.growingstage.com/studio-series you'll see a step by step guide on how to place an order and obtain your streaming link. For further information, please call the TGS Box Office at (973) 347-4946. The Growing Stage - The Children's Theatre of New Jersey programs are made possible, in part, by funding from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, and contributions from numerous corporations, foundations, and individuals.

