The George Street Playhouse Black Friday Sale Runs Through December 4

Under the leadership of Artistic Director David Saint since 1998, and Kelly Ryman, Managing Director since 2013, the Playhouse produces groundbreaking new works, inspiring productions of the classics, and hit Broadway plays and musicals that speak to the heart and mind, with an unwavering commitment to producing new work. With its 45-year history of producing nationally renowned theatre, the Playhouse continues to fill a unique theatre and arts education role in the city, state and greater metropolitan region.

At the start of its 2019-20 Season, the Playhouse moved to the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center in downtown New Brunswick at 11 Livingston Avenue. Featuring two state-of-the-art theaters - The Arthur Laurents Theater with 253 seats and The Elizabeth Ross Johnson Theater which seats 465 - and myriad amenities, the brand new NBPAC marks a new era in the esteemed history of George Street Playhouse.