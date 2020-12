The George Street Playhouse Black Friday Sale Runs Through December 4

The Playhouse has been well-represented by numerous productions both on and Off-Broadway including the OCC Best Musical Award winner THE TOXIC AVENGER, Anne Meara 's DOWN THE GARDEN PATHS, THE SPITFIRE GRILL, and the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning PROOF, which was developed at GSP during the 1999 Next Stage Series of new plays. In 2018, George Street Playhouse was represented on Broadway with GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER, which premiered on the Playhouse mainstage in 2013. AMERICAN SON, produced by George Street Playhouse in 2017, opened on Broadway in 2018 starring Kerry Washington and Stephen Pasquale , and appears on Netflix. In 2015, IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU opened on Broadway and Joe DiPietro 's CLEVER LITTLE LIES opened Off-Broadway. The recent GSP virtual production of Joe DiPietro 's CONSCIENCE, starring Harriet Harris , was enormously successful.