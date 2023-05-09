The Cast of BEATLEMANIA Comes to Centenary Stage to Support Hackettstown Rotary Club

Centenary Stage company and the Hackettstown Rotary Club are presenting a one-night-only concert event on May 20th, 2023 at 8:00 PM with the Cast of Beatlemania. The concert doubles as a fundraiser for the Hackettstown Rotary Club with tickets priced at $35 for all seats in CSC's Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue in Hackettstown.

The Beatles music set the pop rock standard for most of the 1960's. The Beatles not only became a musical force but a sociological entity as well. Their hair, clothes and humor all contributed to their impact. One of the most celebrated of rock groups, The Beatles dominated rock music from the early 1960's until they formally disbanded in 1970. Originally inspired by such US performers as Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry and Buddy Holly, The Beatles recaptured most of the freshness and excitement of the earliest days of rock 'n' roll. Now, in the 2000's, The "Cast" of Beatlemania recalls the memories of that exciting era when the Fab Four ruled the world of rock 'n' roll. The Cast of Beatlemania is a US Beatles' tribute band formed in 1980 and is one of the longest running Beatles' tribute bands in the world.

The Cast Of Beatlemania, founded by Lenie Colacino, "PAUL" of the original hit Broadway show, BEATLEMANIA!, captures The Beatles while performing their greatest hits. The band takes audiences on the musical journey of the Fab Four, from their start at The Cavern Club and The Early Years of The British Invasion through the Sgt. Pepper Era to Abbey Road.

The band has toured the world, from North American to New Zealand, stiving to capture the most authentic look and sound to recreate the feeling of a true Beatles Live concert. The show uses authentic gear and vintage guitars to achieve the iconic sounds of John, Paul George and Ringo.

Experience the fab four in a completely live tribute by four musicians, as they channel John, Paul, George and Ringo.

The Hackettstown Rotary club is made up of established professionals from local businesses who strive to make positive changes in our local community and around the world. The Hackettstown Rotary Club runs several fundraisers throughout the year to support the International Rotary Foundation as well as local charities. These events include the annual Memorial Motor Madness Car Show, Shredding Events, Food Drives, and more in addition to the annual CSC co-sponsored concert events.

When you are making plans to attend Beatlemania the Hackettstown Rotary asks that you consider joining their members in supporting the local food pantry with a donation of food or financial support. Collection boxes will be available in the Lackland Center beginning May 10. All food and donations collected at the Lackland Center this month will be directed to Hackettstown's own Lords Pantry, located just off Main Street.

Items most needed this Spring at the food pantry are:

Pastas of all types & pasta sauces

Baking Items (flour, baking soda/powder)

Personal care & household items (deodorant, shampoo/conditioner, hand soap, dish soap)

Baby food, formula, & cereals

Always needed at the pantry:

Canned fruits & Vegetables

Canned soups & broths

Cereals (hot & cold)

Tickets for The Cast of Beatlemania are $35.00 for all seats. The performance will take place in the Sitnik Theatre located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.

For more information or to reserve tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.

